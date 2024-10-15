Short Interest in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Grows By 12.9%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Stephens started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.20.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $225.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $277.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.07 and a 200 day moving average of $231.20.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 26.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $190,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

