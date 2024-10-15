Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rises By 33.0%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 65,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

