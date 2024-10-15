Short Interest in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Grows By 10.4%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $327,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,216.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $327,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,216.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,380,673 shares in the company, valued at $218,730,008.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,600. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AvePoint by 33.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 161,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the second quarter worth $548,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the second quarter worth $2,250,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
