Short Interest in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Grows By 10.4%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $327,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,216.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $327,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,216.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,380,673 shares in the company, valued at $218,730,008.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,600. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AvePoint by 33.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 161,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the second quarter worth $548,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the second quarter worth $2,250,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Price Performance

AVPT opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

