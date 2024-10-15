Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Grows By 13.7%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $138,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $138,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 154.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

BECN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.05. 64,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,799. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.42. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

