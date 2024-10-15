Short Interest in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA) Drops By 8.8%

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Performance

BKHA remained flat at $10.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,921. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,268,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000.

About Black Hawk Acquisition

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

