Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Drops By 19.8%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.14. 1,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

