Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Drops By 9.1%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 0.8 %
CZMWY stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $134.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.20.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carl Zeiss Meditec
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.