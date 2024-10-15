Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Drops By 9.1%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 0.8 %

CZMWY stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $134.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.20.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

