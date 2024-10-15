Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Increases By 35.8%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRBGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CLRB. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 708,191 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,138 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 231,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,864. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

