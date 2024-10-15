Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Increases By 35.8%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CLRB. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Friday.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cellectar Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 708,191 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,138 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 231,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,864. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.