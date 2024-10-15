Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Increases By 35.5%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Burke, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,500. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChoiceOne Financial Services news, President Michael J. Burke, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,500. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly Potes acquired 2,000 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,650. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,900 shares of company stock worth $154,085. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

COFS stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665. The stock has a market cap of $233.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $32.26.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Equities analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

