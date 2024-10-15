Short Interest in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Rises By 13.3%

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at $60,512,692.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,068 shares of company stock worth $324,787 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Coursera by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 26.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Coursera by 72.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 10.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

