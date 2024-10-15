Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Increases By 25.8%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Eutelsat Group Stock Performance

Eutelsat Group stock remained flat at $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Eutelsat Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Eutelsat Group Company Profile

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

