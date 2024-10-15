Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Increases By 25.8%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Eutelsat Group Stock Performance
Eutelsat Group stock remained flat at $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Eutelsat Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eutelsat Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.