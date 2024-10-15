Short Interest in FireFly Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Expands By 28.2%

FireFly Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNXMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 789,300 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the September 15th total of 615,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.4 days.

FireFly Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNXMF remained flat at $0.73 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. FireFly Metals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.73.

FireFly Metals Company Profile

FireFly Metals Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral deposits in Australia and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Green Bay Project; Pickle Grow Project; and Limestone Well Project. It primarily explores for gold, titanium, vanadium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland, Canada.

