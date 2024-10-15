Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Drops By 20.0%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Forafric Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AFRIW opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Forafric Global has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.
About Forafric Global
