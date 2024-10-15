Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Drops By 20.0%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRIW opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Forafric Global has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

