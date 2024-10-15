Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rises By 34.0%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 628,600 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 469,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $1,451,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

GLAD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 97,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,389. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 78.40% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

