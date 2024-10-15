Short Interest in Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Grows By 30.4%

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GSUN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,267. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06.
About Golden Sun Health Technology Group
