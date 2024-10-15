Short Interest in Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Grows By 30.4%

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSUN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,267. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06.

Get Golden Sun Health Technology Group alerts:

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.