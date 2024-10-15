Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Grows By 36.5%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Guided Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %

GTHP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,354. Guided Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

