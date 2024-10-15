Short Interest in Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Drops By 23.1%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Trading Down 11.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGCF opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.
Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile
