Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Rises By 16.7%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Infrax Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IFXY traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 2,946,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,454. Infrax Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
Infrax Systems Company Profile
