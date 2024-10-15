Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Rises By 16.7%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Infrax Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IFXY traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 2,946,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,454. Infrax Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Infrax Systems Company Profile

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

