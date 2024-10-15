Short Interest in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Declines By 21.4%

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,700 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 371,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.48. 200,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $170.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth $541,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth $1,194,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

