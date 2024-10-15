Short Interest in Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Decreases By 24.6%

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Janover Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ JNVR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,760. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.47. Janover has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Janover had a negative net margin of 253.36% and a negative return on equity of 86.05%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janover stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janover Inc. ( NASDAQ:JNVR Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Janover as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

