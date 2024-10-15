Short Interest in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expands By 35.2%

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KINS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Kingstone Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingstone Companies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KINS Free Report ) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.36% of Kingstone Companies worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 38,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,408. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $108.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

