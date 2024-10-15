Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Declines By 10.1%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KONE Oyj Stock Up 1.0 %

KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,389. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 39.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

