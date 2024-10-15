Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Expands By 17.8%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 805,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Kraken Robotics Price Performance
Shares of KRKNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.37.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
