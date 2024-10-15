Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Expands By 17.8%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 805,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of KRKNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.