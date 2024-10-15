Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Declines By 20.0%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 319,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 283.7 days.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
KYKOF remained flat at $20.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. Kyowa Kirin has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $22.21.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kyowa Kirin
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.