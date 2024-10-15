Short Interest in Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Decreases By 18.9%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MITSY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $441.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.79. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $335.73 and a one year high of $550.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.27.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 43.77 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

