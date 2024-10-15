Short Interest in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Decreases By 25.4%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Molecular Templates Stock Down 12.3 %

NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.15. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 260.50% and a negative net margin of 61.35%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company develops therapies through its proprietary biologic drug platform technology (ETB).

