Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Expands By 35.2%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 114,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 526,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IIF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

