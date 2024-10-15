Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Grows By 26.3%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 635,700 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 503,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NFPDF remained flat at $24.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

Get Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. alerts:

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.