Short Interest in NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Grows By 23.5%

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NOEJF remained flat at $20.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $20.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

