Short Interest in NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Grows By 23.5%

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NORMA Group Price Performance
Shares of NOEJF remained flat at $20.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $20.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60.
About NORMA Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NORMA Group
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.