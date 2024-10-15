Short Interest in NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Increases By 31.5%

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded NTT DATA Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.
NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NTT DATA Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NTT DATA Group Company Profile
NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.
