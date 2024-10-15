Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Rises By 32.4%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Otsuka Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

