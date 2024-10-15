Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Rises By 32.4%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Otsuka Trading Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $31.14.
About Otsuka
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.