Short Interest in Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Increases By 22.2%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,437,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 2,812,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.28. 30,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.54. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.22 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 19.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

