Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Expands By 29.4%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 516.5 days.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RTNTF opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.
About Rio Tinto Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 2 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell – Smart Moves for Investors
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- The S&P 500 Defies Odds, Extends Rally With 6,000 in Sight
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Big Potential Brewing – Will Walgreens Deliver a Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.