Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Expands By 29.4%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 516.5 days.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RTNTF opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

