Short Interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Increases By 30.6%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TERN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,221.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark J. Vignola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,221.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,378 shares of company stock valued at $329,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 106,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 469,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 910,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,809. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $491.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.36. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

