Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Drops By 11.1%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EEA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The European Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 696,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 375,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 305,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.