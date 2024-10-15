Short Interest in Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM) Declines By 18.2%

Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Themes Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Themes Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $1.80 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.26. Themes Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

About Themes Cybersecurity ETF

The Themes Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Cyber Security index. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from digital security software. Stocks are weighted based on market capitalization.

