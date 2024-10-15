Short Interest in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Drops By 23.0%

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaFd

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WaFd stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

WaFd Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAFDP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,933. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

About WaFd

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

