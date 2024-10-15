Short Interest in Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Declines By 24.4%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,600 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 709,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 766.6 days.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

WTSHF opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2716 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

