Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes $714,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 47,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $243,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 908,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,372,000 after buying an additional 18,963 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.73. 1,412,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

