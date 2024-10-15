Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Silicom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Silicom stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. 4,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,593. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.05. Silicom has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter. Silicom had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicom by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicom in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

SILC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

