Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Silicom Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Silicom stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. 4,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,593. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.05. Silicom has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $24.04.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter. Silicom had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SILC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SILC
Silicom Company Profile
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silicom
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.