Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 2.6 %

SAMG stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

