Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Short Interest Update

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 891,900 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,501,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,186,006.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,055. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 102,135 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $630.32 million, a P/E ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 0.69. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

