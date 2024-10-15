SingularityNET Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $767.36 million and approximately $72,688.42 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63891651 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $72,377.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

