SKALE Network Price Tops $0.0395 on Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $218.51 million and $25.72 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,976,541,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

