Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Snowflake by 11.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $258,957,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,599,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,142,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,610,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,610,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,469.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Down 0.7 %

Snowflake stock opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.