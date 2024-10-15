Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) PT Raised to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $609.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.