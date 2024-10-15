Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 168.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLS

Solaris Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Solaris Resources Company Profile

SLS traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.17. 71,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.98. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.58 and a 52-week high of C$6.09. The company has a market cap of C$514.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.10, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.