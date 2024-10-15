Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 129 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,585,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $383.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

