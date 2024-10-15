Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 510 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $59.93.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0199 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.