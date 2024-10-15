Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 510 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
Shares of FV stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $59.93.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.