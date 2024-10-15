Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 654.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.05.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $208.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.84 and a 200 day moving average of $171.56. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

